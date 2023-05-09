Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

BBVA opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

