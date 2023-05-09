Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 486,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.3333 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

