Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.82 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of UniFirst worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst stock opened at $160.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

