Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

