Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

