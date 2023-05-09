Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

