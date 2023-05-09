Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,636.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,726 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

