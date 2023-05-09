Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,636.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

