Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.