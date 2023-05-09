Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Legato Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,667 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

