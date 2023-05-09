Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,400.00%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

