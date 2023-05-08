Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,502,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,081,000 after buying an additional 1,274,258 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 331,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 61,571 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $11,088,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 163,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

