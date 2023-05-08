Wolfe Research Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.