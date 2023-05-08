Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,502,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 9.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,103,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

