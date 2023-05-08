TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

