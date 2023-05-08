Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

