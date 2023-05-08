Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,696 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.