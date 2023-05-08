Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,346 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata Trading Up 8.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

NYSE:TDC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

