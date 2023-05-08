Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.50 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

