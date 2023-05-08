Robert W. Baird Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
