Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $369.64 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $369,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.68 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

