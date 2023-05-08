KeyCorp Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $24.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 776.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.