JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 297,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $136.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $399.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

