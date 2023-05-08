Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

