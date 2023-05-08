Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.5% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 122,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $12,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average is $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

