Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 5th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,435 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $282,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,457,000 after buying an additional 167,306 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,939,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

