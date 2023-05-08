IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $185.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

