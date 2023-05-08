Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in iRobot were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 27,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 74,807 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iRobot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.