Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Trading Down 9.2 %

ZETA opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 229.98% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $322,698.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,260,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,172,241.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,944,217.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,785. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

