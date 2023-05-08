Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

