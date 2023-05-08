Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Evercore ISI

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.04.

Etsy stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

