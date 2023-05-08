BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

