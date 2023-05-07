Wolf Group Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

