Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,184 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.6 %
Super Micro Computer stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
