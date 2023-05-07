Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,738 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

