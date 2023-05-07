Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 236,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

