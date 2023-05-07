Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

