Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of RGEN opened at $160.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

