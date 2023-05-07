Rebecca K. Robinson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 19.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $23.76 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

