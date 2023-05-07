Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

