Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 123,721 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,721 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.