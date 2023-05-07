Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,534 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.22 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

