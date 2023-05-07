Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $196.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.