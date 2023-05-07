Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $205.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.92. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

