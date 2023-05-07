Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Stories

