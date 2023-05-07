Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

