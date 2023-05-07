Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,034 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

