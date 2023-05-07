Navalign LLC Sells 476 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alphabet stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
