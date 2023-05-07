Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125,996 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

