Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,258 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Seer worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Seer stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 600.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 13,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $57,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,294 shares of company stock worth $137,736 in the last ninety days. 17.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Seer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.